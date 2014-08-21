Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will be put into operation in 2015

Baku. August 21. REPORT.AZ/ 20th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Georgian Coordinating Council was held in Baku.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Economy of Georgia, the Georgian delegation was headed by the Minister of Economy - Vice Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili and Azerbaijan - Minister of Transport Ziya Mammadov.The parties discussed a number of issues related to the construction of Marabda-Kartsakhi section of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the pace of construction work.

Commissioning of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway in operation is scheduled for 2015, and the test train will pass through this railway line at the end of this year.This project will connect the rail networks of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey. The project started in 2007. At the initial stage of the road it is planned to transport up to 10 mln tons of goods, with a further increase to 25 mln tons of cargo flows in the short term.