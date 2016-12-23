Baku prepares for construction of new metro stations

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Construction of three new subway stations planned along the Nobel Avenue in Baku. One of them in "Ağ Şəhər" (White city), another in front of the oil refinery, and the third will be near so-called Nargila circle. At the end this line will connect "Hazi Aslanov" station with "Hazi Aslanov-2".

Report informs, spokesman of Baku Metro, Nasimi Pashayev said.

Preparatory works have already started in the second station with conventional name "E-15".

Construction of start camera for tunnels almost completed, installation of tunnel excavation machine is nearing completion. According to plans, drilling of tunnels towards "Khatai" station in front of "E15" station will begin soon. Then construction of tunnels towards "Həzi Aslanov-2" station will begin. In the future, there will be 3 metro stations towards "Hazi Aslanov" from "Khatai" station.

The "Green line is intended to be circular according to the Conceptual scheme of Baku underground lines. 'Hazi Aslanov-2' station will be connected with Gunashli and Garachukhur settlements, as well as with "Koroglu" and "Darnagul" stations in a circular way. These are the future plans. At present, in first phase improvement works has been carried out in "Khatai" metro station, to start the construction of tunnels and stations", N. Pashayev said.