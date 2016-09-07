Baku Passenger Railway Station turns into business center

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ Completely new service areas will be launched at the Baku Passenger Railway Station after the reconstruction works. The building of the station, which is under construction currently, will operate as a business center.

Report informs, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Chairman Javid Gurbanov said.

'Baku Passenger Railway Station will not carry out ticket sales anymore. This action will be carried out by ASAN Service on the first floor of the station. ASAN Communal Centre will be located on the second floor. Also, places will be allocated on the first floor for brand stores. Therefore, we will announce a tender. Those who want to open a shop at the Baku Passenger Railway Station will have to apply to the tender. In addition, pleasant traditions as 'railway bread', 'railway cake' will be restored', J.Gurbanov noted.

Head of the company said that the remaining floors will be presented for us of businessmen as a business centers.

Notably, repair works at the Baku Passenger Railway Station planned to be completed in December.