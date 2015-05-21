Baku-Moscow flight canceled

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today, passengers of flight Baku-Moscow,who were supposed to fly to Moscow at 11:10 local time, were sent by another flight.

Report was told in dispatching service of "Azerbaijan Airlines" CJSC.

Boeing 757, carrying out flight AHY-852 on the route Baku-Moscow returned to the airport because of a pressure drop in one of the hydraulic systems of the aircraft. Landing made safely, there were no injuries.

Passengers flew to Moscow by reserve plane today at 13:40 local time.