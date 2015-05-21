Baku-Moscow flight canceled

https://report.az/storage/news/3fc30c46d9368fd03d1b194a4e6879c2/1fad6585-afd8-4100-be7f-2c34aac733df_292.jpg
Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today, passengers of flight Baku-Moscow,who were supposed to fly to Moscow at 11:10 local time, were sent by another flight.
Report was told in dispatching service of "Azerbaijan Airlines" CJSC.
Boeing 757, carrying out flight AHY-852 on the route Baku-Moscow returned to the airport because of a pressure drop in one of the hydraulic systems of the aircraft. Landing made safely, there were no injuries.
Passengers flew to Moscow by reserve plane today at 13:40 local time.
Tural İbadlıNews Author