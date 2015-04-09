Baku Metropoliten changes time schedule

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ Time schedule of "Baku Metro" will be changed. it will take place during the first European Games in Baku in June. Report was told by the head of the press service of "Baku Metro" Nasimi Pashayev.

According to him, the working hours of the metro will be increased on June12-28 to hold comfortable and easy movement of passengers during the international competitions: "So, the metro's working hours will start at 06:00 a.m. till 01:00 a.m. However, the working hours of the metro can be increased till 02:00 a.m. during the opening and closing days of the first European Games".

The ordinary working hours "Baku Metro" begin at 06:00 p.m. and ends at 00:00 a.m.