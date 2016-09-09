Baku Metro switches to winter schedule

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ From September 15, movement of trains will be regulated under renewed schedule at Baku Metro. This decision will be implemented according to Baku Metro CJSC Chairman Zaur Huseynov's decree considering autumn-winter season requirements.

Baku Metro CJSC's spokesperson Nasimi Pashayev told Report.

According to him, in accordance with the mentioned schedule, movement of trains will become more often: 'During peak hours, number of trains will be increased and the interval reduced by organizing movement according to 30 train-pairs sizes. As a result, interval will be reduced to 2 minutes during peak hours in both directions, including from Hazi Aslanov station to 28 May station. Notably, peak hours mean from 07:00 am to 10:00 am and from 17:00 pm to 20:00 pm. In this regard, during peak hours, interval at 28 May-Darnagul and 28 May-Icherisheher will be twice more, namely 4 minutes', he said.

The new schedule will be applied until the summer of 2017.