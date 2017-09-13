Baku Metro switches to new schedule on September 18

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Baku Metro makes changes to the train schedule on September 18 due to the switch to the winter schedule.

Report was told in press service and public relations department of Baku Metropolitan CJSC.

Under the order of Zaur Huseynov, Chairman of the Baku Metro CJSC in new schedule, the interval between trains narrowed. 30 trains will operate in peak hours.

During peak hours interval on the line from station Hazi Aslanov to 28 May will be 2 minutes.

Interval between trains on "28 May" - "Darnagul" and " 28 May " - "Icherisheher" will be twice as much, that's to say 4 minutes.

During this period, interval can be different in the "Hazi Aslanov" - "Uldus" field when the train is only accessible from "Bakmil" station.

On Saturdays and Sundays, as well as on holidays, different timeline will be applied.

The new schedule will be available until the summer of 2018.