Baku launches yellow warning traffic lights for first time

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Baku Transport Agency (BTA) has taken necessary measures to ensure safe and unimpeded movement of transport and people on new roads built within the “Sovetski” project.

Report was informed in BTA, 251 road signs have been installed on new roads built within the framework of the project.

"There are 17 pedestrian crossings in the area. Unlike other streets and avenues in the capital, there are pedestrian crossings with traffic lights and marked with special dashed lines. Warning information written for pedestrians. Given that there are foreign tourists in the capital, information also written in English. Taking into account the safety of traffic, warning signboards have been installed in three lanes (Azerbaijani, Russian and English), "the BNA said.

For the first time, yellow warning traffic lights installed in some of the pedestrian crossings. Totally, 44 traffic lights were installed in the area.