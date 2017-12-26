Baku International Bus Terminal switches to strict regime

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Baku International Bus Terminal (BIBT) made change in the working schedule due to the upcoming holidays on the occasion of the Solidarity Day of the World Azerbaijanis and New Year.

Report informs referring to the BIBT, in order to prevent high passenger density and ensure smooth operation of the terminal on the eve of holiday, bus terminal will operate in strengthened regime up to January 4. Currently, 8,500-9,000 passengers are departed every day with 300-500 vehicles, on the eve of holiday transportation of more than 16,000-17,000 passengers are expected with 650-700 departures.

The passengers who want to visit regions are advised to buy their tickets several days in advance. Tickets can be purchased at ticket offices and online. For questions and suggestions please call (012) 406 01 58 (59).