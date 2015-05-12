Baku hosts XIV International Transport, Transit and Logistics Exhibition

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ 14th International Exhibition for Transport, Transit and Logistics, TransCaspian 2015, kicks off at Baku Expo Centre today. Report informs, the present exhibition is the leading event of the transport sector of the Caucasus region, which contributes to the development of transport infrastructure of Azerbaijan, demonstrating the possibilities of attracting transit cargo through Azerbaijan, finding the best options for cargo transportation.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Transport Musa Panahov spoke about the works being done in the country in the transport sector. He noted that, recently on the border of Turkey and Georgia on the railway line Baku-Tbilisi-Kars opened the main tunnel length of 4.5 km.

The TransCaspian 2015 brings together the companies from Azerbaijan, Austria, Belarus, Georgia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Russia, France and Switzerland. At the moment, among the exhibitors are Access Trans, Alstom Transport, Auto Lift Gmbh, Liebherr, Stadler Rail Management AG, Trans Caucas Terminals, Gomel Wagon Factory, First Locomotive Company, Uralvagonzavod, MTZ Transmash and many others. At the exhibition, along with commercial companies, will take part Azerbaijani state transport structures - "Azerbaijan Railways" JSC, "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company" CJSC, and the State Automobile Transport Service. The exhibition will present the sectors such as maritime and land transport, ports and port equipment, railway transportation, information systems, commercial vehicles. The Swiss company Stadler Rail Management AG, which manufactures passenger and specialized cars and trams is a sponsor of the exhibition TransCaspian 2015.

Thus, the exhibition TransCaspian 2015 will create an excellent opportunity to expand and establish new effective and mutually beneficial contacts, enter into contracts and promising investment exchange of experience, market assessment.

Organizers of the TransCaspian 2015 are the Iteca Caspian LLC and its partner, British ITE Group PLC: "Along with the expansion of existing links, the exhibition will promote new profitable relationships signing of promising contracts, investing, exchange of experience and assessment of the market."

TransCaspian 2015 is supported by the Ministry of Transport of Azerbaijan Republic, Azerbaijan Export & Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and the Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan (CEA). TransCaspian will be held at the same panel with the 5th Caspian International Exhibition "Road infrastructure and public transport."