    Baku hosts World Water Council session

    The event has started under the auspices of “Azersu” and Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences

    Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosts the 61st meeting of World Water Council under the slogan “Water is not only source of life, but life itself” within framework of 1st International Water Week.

    Report informs, the meeting has been organized by “Azersu” OJSC and Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences upon 100th anniversary of commissioning of the complex of water installations Shollar-Baku.

    Representatives of more than 40 countries, international organizations, business circles attend the events.

    Notably, within framework of the water week a visit of the event participants to the Jeyranbatan Surface Water Ultrafiltration Plant, Shollar water spring, Heydar Aliyev Center have been organized. Last day of the week (March 18) will see tree-planting campaign with the participation of foreign guests on the territory of Jeyranbatan Surface Water Ultrafiltration Plant. 

