Baku hosts meeting of European Regional Aviation Safety Group

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ The 10th meeting of European Regional Aviation Safety Group of International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) takes place in Baku from 2 to 6 October with support of State Civil Aviation Administration of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL), Interstate Council on Aviation and Use of Airspace, Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC).

Report was informed in the Civil Aviation Administration, conference was attended by around 65 experts from 15 states, five international and regional organizations (ICAO, IAC, EASA, IATA, EUROCONTROL) also representatives of Boeing and Airbus, largest aircraft manufacturers.

In the context of meeting, the first two days, were held workshop seminars on taxonomy and flight safety.

On the basis of outcome of he first days of conference, the results of the work of group was approved and further steps for implementations of initiative in the field of flight safety in the regional level were planned.

Presentations were made by representatives of aviation authorities of Azerbaijan, ICAO, IATA, IAC, EUROCONTROL and other officials.

IE-REST (Regional Expert Safety Team) group was established in 2013 upon the initiative of European and North Atlantic bureau of ICAO. The main purpose is to develop and support initiatives and measures for enhancing levels of flight safety. Today such activities are carried out through joint efforts of regional and international organizations, regulatory bodies, airline companies and aircraft manufacturers.