Baku hosts meeting of Council of Ministers of Organization for Cooperation of Railways

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Baku hosts 44th session of the Council of Ministers of the Organization for Cooperation of Railways (OSJD). The first two days will be held the meetings of working groups. Report was told by the head of the press-service of "Azerbaijan Railways" JSC, Nadir Azmammadov.

According to him, on June 9 with the participation of the heads of administrations of railway departments of the Council of Ministers, will be held session and meeting dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the organization.

Notably, the organization was established June 28, 1956 in Sofia (Bulgaria). The basis of the work of the organization is the OSJD Regulations, which has the character of an international treaty. Members of the organization are transport ministries and central government bodies, heading the railways of 27 countries.

Azerbaijan is a member of OSJD since July 1993.