Baku hosts II RECEXPO international real estate exhibition

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today, opening was held of the "2nd RECEXPO, International Real Estate and Investment Exhibition of Azerbaijan", which jointly organized by the cooperation of the State Committee on Property Issues of Azerbaijan Republic (SCPI), "ElanExpo", "Atılım Fuarcılık" to run until November 24 at the Baku Expo Center.

Report informs, the exhibition was attended by SCPI Chairman Karam Hasanov, ambassadors of several foreign states to Azerbaijan, heads of construction and property companies.

This exhibition is a very important platform to demonstrate projects by international construction, real estate and investment companies. Nearly 100 brand property, construction and investment companies from 11 countries as Azerbaijan, Turkey, UAE, Ukraine, Spain, Portugal, Russia, Georgia, Hungary, Luxembourg and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus took part in the exhibition.

This event gathered both local and international construction sector's largest companies, brand projects in the field of real estate, investors in the real estate sector in a professional venue in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani and international real estate industry's most important companies "Xəyal Adası", "Dreamland", "AAF Park", "AF Holding", "Kristal Abşeron", "Azinko", "Absheron City Yeni Həyat", "Emlak Konut Gyo", "Ağaoğlu", "Özak Gyo", "Tahincioğlu Gayrimenkul", "Haliç Property", "TGP", "Reality Port", "Ems Yapı", "Bavi Concept", "Mare Asset, Urhome", "Voldan Investment", "Hıspano", "Hayat Estate", "Asteco", "Afik" are main participants of the event.

Notably, Report News Agency is an official media partner of the exhibition.