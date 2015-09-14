​Baku Higher Oil School building will be put in use by year-end

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Despite the fall in oil prices in the global market, construction of the campus of the Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) continues.

Report informs, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev said at the event held today to mark the start of the new academic year in BHOS.

Mr. Abdullayev said that the building of the campus will be commissioned by the end of the year: "Despite the fall in oil prices in the global market, construction of the campus of the BHOS continues. High school students will study in the building with material and technical equipment".