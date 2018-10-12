Baku-Ganja train’s speed to gradually reach 150-160 km/h

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku-Ganja express train, which is planned to be put into operation by the end of this year, will consist of both ordinary and VIP coupes, chairman of Azerbaijan Railways Javid Gurbanov told journalists.

"Double-decker trains for this purpose are already in Baku. These trains have wagons rendering both ordinary and special services to passengers. The wagons will have kitchens and Wi-Fim," he said.

Gurbanov also noted that the speed of the Baku-Ganja express train will reach 150 km/h: "We tested the speed of 159 km/h. Its speed is up to 300 km/h. However, today’s availability is 150-160 km/h because of absence of unsafe passages. After solving these problems, we will increase the speed."