    Baku City Circuit appeals to capital city residents

    Traffic movement restricted around Azneft circle

    Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ Baku City Circuit Operations Company, Formula 1 organizer in Azerbaijan, has appealed to Baku residents in regard with Azerbaijan Grand Prix to be held in the capital city, June 23-25.

    Report informs, appeal states that construction-installation works will be carried out around Azneft circle until late at night due to preparation for the race.

    Traffic movement has been restricted in the area. Drivers are asked to use alternative routes.

