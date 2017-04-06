Baku circular road closes today

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Traffic movement in Baku circular road-1 will be restricted today.

Report informs citing "Azəravtoyol" OJSC, in order to regulate the movement of vehicles on that road strips and supporting lines will be colored again.

"Coloring will be completed tonight. "Azəravtoyol" asks drivers to treat the issue with understanding and be more attentive on the specified road segments", report says.