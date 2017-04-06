 Top
    Close photo mode

    Baku circular road closes today

    Strips and supporting lines will be colored again
    © Azeravtoyol.gov.az

    Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Traffic movement in Baku circular road-1 will be restricted today. 

    Report informs citing "Azəravtoyol" OJSC, in order to regulate the movement of vehicles on that road strips and supporting lines will be colored again.

    "Coloring will be completed tonight. "Azəravtoyol" asks drivers to treat the issue with understanding and be more attentive on the specified road segments", report says.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi