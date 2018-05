Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Bus Station will tighten routine due to World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year.

Spokesperson for the State Road Transport Service of Transport Ministry, Shafa Mehmangizi told Report.

"The bus station will tighten routine from December 25 to January 7 due to the holidays. Information will be provided on the additional vehicles in near future," Sh.Mehmangizi said.