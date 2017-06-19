Baku brings together governors of Azerbaijani, Iranian, Georgian, Polish and Ukrainian railways

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosted a meeting of heads of Azerbaijani, Iranian, Georgian, Polish and Ukrainian railways.

Report informs, event was attended by Chairman of "Azerbaijani Railways" CJSC Javid Gurbanov, Director General of Iranian Railways Saeed Mohammadzadeh, Chairman of "Georgian Railways" JSC Mamuka Bakhtadze, Chairman of Management Board of "Ukrainian Railways" JSC Balczun Wojciech and Chief of Polish State Railway Krzysztof Mamiński.

Advantages and development prospects of the South-West transport route, development of the project, coordination of the steps taken by the parties in resolving organizational, technological and logistical issues regarding implementation of transportation on this route, creation of secretariat and operational work centre on the route were discussed in the five-party talks.

After discussions it was decided to expand cooperation opportunities on the South-West transport route, which will serve to optimization of transportation and increase in transit capacity of the parties in the direction of India-Persian Gulf-Iran-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Ukraine-Europe.