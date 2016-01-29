Baku-Barcelona flights will be restored in June

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azerbaijan Airlines' (AZAL) JCSC declared restoration of regular flights from Baku to Barcelona (Spain) from June 18.

Report informs citing press service of AZAL, direct flights on Baku-Barcelona-Baku route will be carried out Saturdays each week.

Flight from Heydar Aliyev International Airport will be carried out at 07:00 a.m. Baku time, landing at El Prat International Airport at 09:45 a.m. local time. Flight from Barcelona will be carried out at 11:00 a.m. local time, landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 19:10 p.m. Baku time.

Price on this route starts from 381 Euros. Baku-Barcelona-Baku flight will be conducted by 'Airbus A319' planes with business and economy class.