    Baku-Balakan train route fully restored

    Train, that stuck on the road yesterday returned to Baku with 2-hour delay

    Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ Baku-Balakan train route was fully restored and returned to Baku. Report was told by spokesmanof "Azerbaijan Railways" Nadir Azmammadov.

    According to him, yesterday Baku-Balakan train reached destination with a delay of 9 hours: "Today it returned to Baku with 2-hour delay."

    N. Azmammadov said currently trains operate in accordance with the schedule.

