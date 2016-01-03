Baku-Balakan train route fully restored

https://report.az/storage/news/edad38feffd0878de8bf6154a30d1e54/22daa4b2-5736-499f-b99e-7cec17b0c339_292.jpg
Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ Baku-Balakan train route was fully restored and returned to Baku. Report was told by spokesmanof "Azerbaijan Railways" Nadir Azmammadov.
According to him, yesterday Baku-Balakan train reached destination with a delay of 9 hours: "Today it returned to Baku with 2-hour delay."
N. Azmammadov said currently trains operate in accordance with the schedule.
Tural İbadlıNews Author