Bakhtiyar Mammadov: "Baku Metro has taken all necessary measures regarding Europa League playoffs"

Baku Metro has taken all necessary measures regarding the match of the Qarabag FC at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium within the UEFA Europa League play-off, Report informs citing Bakhtiyar Mammadov, spokesperson of Baku Metro CJSC. Enhanced operation mode will be introduced at "Ganjlik" and "Nariman Narimanov" stations. Additional workforce will be provided. In case of need, spare trains will operate," Mammadov said.

Notably, the Qarabag: Linfield return match will begin at 20:00 on August 29, at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium. In the first match in Belfast, Linfield won 3: 2.