Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ In connection with reconstruction works on Babek Avenue in Baku city, the traffic movement will be partially restricted.

Report informs citing the "Azəravtoyol" press service.

The reconstruction works will start at the intersection of the avenue with Najafgulu Rafiyev street and Gunashli settlement.

"Drivers are encouraged to be careful and use alternative routes to avoid density”, says the statement.