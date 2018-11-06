 Top
    AZN 3 million allocated for restoration of individual houses in frontline settlements in Aghdam

    Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to improve living conditions of the civilian population in settlements near the line of contact between the Azerbaijani and Armenian troops in Aghdam district.

    Report informs citing AzerTag that, under the presidential Order, Aghdam District Executive Authority is allocated 3 million manats for the restoration of the 121 individual houses for 139 families in 19 settlements in Aghdam.

