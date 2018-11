Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order providing funding for the completion of the construction of Balakan-Sarıbulaq-Gabagchol-Khaalatala road in Balakan.

Report informs, under the presidential order, 2.1 million AZN were allocated from the State Budget for the completion of the construction of the road connecting 15 residential areas with the total population of 44,000 people.