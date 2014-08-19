AZN 1.7 million allocated from Azerbaijan President’s reserve fund for Executive Committee of Khachmaz region

The Ministry of Finance was commissioned to provide the amount envisioned in accordance with this order.
AZN 1.7 million allocated from Azerbaijan President’s reserve fund for Executive Committee of Khachmaz regionAZN 1.7 million allocated from Azerbaijan President’s reserve fund for Executive Committee of Khachmaz region The Ministry of Finance was commissioned to provide the amount envisioned in accordance with this order.
Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ The President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on “Financing the construction of Dalghali-Nabran-Tel motor way in Khachmaz region”. Report informs, AZN 1.7 million was allocated from Azerbaijan President’s reserve fund for Executive Committee of Khachmaz region for the construction of Dalghali-Nabran-Tel motor way connecting 3 residential settlements inhabited by 3200 people, according to the order.
https://report.az/storage/news/63ed17a9597d994896e363bfc268620f/8f587c1c-cea8-4b96-ae2e-14abf62c3efc_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- Saudi airline extends period of seasonal flights to Azerbaijan - EXCLUSIVE 11 October, 2019 / 15:36
- President Ilham Aliyev allocates funding for construction of road in Guba 24 September, 2019 / 09:07
- ADB: Azerbaijan will be the first in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region to introduce PPP scheme - EXCLUSIVE 16 September, 2019 / 13:15
- Baku-Tbilisi-Kars starts transporting new type of cargos 16 September, 2019 / 11:09
- Azerbaijan plans to attract foreign investment in housing construction 14 September, 2019 / 15:42
- Georgia to attract additional cargo to BTK along with Poland 11 September, 2019 / 12:42
- Azerbaijan, Ukraine mull transport projects 07 September, 2019 / 16:48
- Azerbaijan becomes connecting hub for European air transit flows 06 September, 2019 / 16:12
- Buta Airways to launch flights to new destinations in the Middle East 05 September, 2019 / 11:40
- Baku to host regular session of International Transport Forum 04 September, 2019 / 16:52
News DepartmentNews Author