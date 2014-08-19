 Top

AZN 1.7 million allocated from Azerbaijan President’s reserve fund for Executive Committee of Khachmaz region
Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ The President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on “Financing the construction of Dalghali-Nabran-Tel motor way in Khachmaz region”. Report informs, AZN 1.7 million was allocated from Azerbaijan President’s reserve fund for Executive Committee of Khachmaz region for the construction of Dalghali-Nabran-Tel motor way connecting 3 residential settlements inhabited by 3200 people, according to the order.

The Ministry of Finance was commissioned to provide the amount envisioned in accordance with this order.

