    'Azerkosmos' signs contract with 'Airanespace' of France

    Azerbaijani second satellite will be launched by the same company

    Baku. 2 December.REPORT.AZ/ Today contract signed between OJSC 'Azerkosmos' and 'Airanespace' of France on launching second Azerbaijani telecommunication satellite into geostationary orbit.

    Report informs, the contract was signed in the framework of 'Bakutel-2015' telecommunication and information technologies exhibition-conference held in Baku today.

    Satellite will be launched into geostationary orbit with support of 'Ariane-5ECA' rocket carrier.

    'Airanespace' Company launched first Azerbaijani 'AzerSat' telecommunication satellite into geostationary orbit with support of 'Ariane-5ECA' rocket carrier. Cost of contract with 'Airanespace' is 93 million USD.

    Launching of 'Azerspace-2' satellite into orbit is planned for 2017. 

