    Azerbaijanis purchase housing in Turkey

    In 10 months, the Azerbaijanis bought 507 apartments

    Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijanis are among top ten foreign citizens, purchasing properties in Turkey. In October, 2016, Azerbaijani citizens purchased 42 apartments.

    Report informs referring to Turkish Statistical Committee, housing deals increased 13.5% in comparison with previous month.

    According to official statistics, in January-October, 2016, the Azerbaijanis bought total 507 apartments.

    Notably, foreign citizens bought in Turkey 1578 properties in October, 14934 – in January-October. 

    The Iraqis top the list of property buyers in Turkey with 257 deals in October and 2507 deals in January-October. 

    Citizens of Saudi Arabia (159 – in October; 1 446 in January-October), and Kuwait (135 – in October; 1 379 in January-October) following them. 

