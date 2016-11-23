Azerbaijanis purchase housing in Turkey

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijanis are among top ten foreign citizens, purchasing properties in Turkey. In October, 2016, Azerbaijani citizens purchased 42 apartments.

Report informs referring to Turkish Statistical Committee, housing deals increased 13.5% in comparison with previous month.

According to official statistics, in January-October, 2016, the Azerbaijanis bought total 507 apartments.

Notably, foreign citizens bought in Turkey 1578 properties in October, 14934 – in January-October.

The Iraqis top the list of property buyers in Turkey with 257 deals in October and 2507 deals in January-October.

Citizens of Saudi Arabia (159 – in October; 1 446 in January-October), and Kuwait (135 – in October; 1 379 in January-October) following them.