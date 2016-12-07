 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani President allocates funding for renovation works in Tartar

    An order provides funding for renovation of multi-storey residential buildings in the frontline city

    Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order providing funding for the renovation of multi-storey residential buildings in the frontline city of Tartar.

    Report informs, under the presidential order, 3 million AZN were allocated from the Presidential Contingency Fund for the renovation of 24 multi-storey residential buildings in the city.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi