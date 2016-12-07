Azerbaijani President allocates funding for renovation works in Tartar

https://report.az/storage/news/e4e00de27fec2de939dff2e291385557/fec76244-1147-4fe0-bb6c-c35fda87e2d0_292.jpg
Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order providing funding for the renovation of multi-storey residential buildings in the frontline city of Tartar.
Report informs, under the presidential order, 3 million AZN were allocated from the Presidential Contingency Fund for the renovation of 24 multi-storey residential buildings in the city.
