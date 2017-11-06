Azerbaijani Parliament now specifies scope of toll roads

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani Parliament is preparing amendment to the law "On Automobile Roads." The amendment provides for clarifying the scope of toll roads.

Report informs reference to the draft law.

The draft amendment to the law has been prepared to clarify the scope of roads that fall under the principle of introducing paid services (motorways defined by the relevant executive bodies, public roads administered by municipalities, private roads), as well as regulation issues related to the creation of toll roads.

Other legal and organizational issues related to the construction of toll roads (how to use the road as a toll road, amount of payment for each vehicle, etc.) will be approved by the relevant executive authority after the law comes into force.