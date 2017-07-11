Azerbaijani brand of "AZALJET" cancelled

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ The launch of the low-cost airlines Buta Airways means the cancellation of the "AZALJET" brand.

Report informs, the head of AZAL press service Pasha Kasamanski said.

According to him, sale of tickets for "AZALJET" was suspended since Buta Airways started selling tickets from today. But it will not create any problems for passengers who purchased tickets from AZALJET. They still can buy tickets and fly wherever they want.

"Only after that there will be two state-owned aviation brands owned by Azerbaijan - AZAL and Buta Airways," P. Kasamanski said.