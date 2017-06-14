Azerbaijani and Iranian railway companies sign agreement

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC Javid Gurbanov and Director General of Iranian Railways Saeed Mohammadzadeh held a bilateral meeting in Tehran.

Report informs citing the Azerbaijani company, implementation status of the North-South International Transport Corridor was discussed in the meeting.

Then, heads of the Azerbaijani and Iranian railway companies signed the agreement "Project on construction and operation of Astara loading and unloading terminal". The agreement envisages construction of 1.4-km railway line and 4 terminals in Iran. Also, "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC leases 1.4-km railway line for a period of 15 years and the terminal for 25 years.

Speaking at the event, J.Gurbanov and S.Mohammadzadeh stated that the project will serve to strengthen transit and economic potential of the two countries. Also, it will increase commodity flow in this direction.