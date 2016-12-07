Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Georgia ink a new MoU on railway sector

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today, "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC has hosted a meeting of representatives of the railway administrations of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkey and Georgia.

The meeting was attended by "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC Chairman Javid Gurbanov, "Kazakhstan Railways" JSC President Kanat Alpysbayev, Turkish "Demiryolu Taşımacılığı Derneği" Director General Veysi Kurt and "Georgian Railways" JSC Chairman Mamuka Bakhtadze.

Report informs citing the Public Relations Department of the "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC.

In the event, J.Qurbanov gave detailed information about the country's active participation in the implementation of international transport corridors, railway reforms carried out in Azerbaijan, works carried out for to increase the country's transit potential and challenges ahead.

The sides discussed the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route development prospects, increasing volume of the cargo transported via this route and optimization of tariffs.

Addressing the meeting, K.Alpysbayev, M.Bakhtadze and V.Kurt stated importance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route for the countries and attracting all the possibilities for cargo flow in this route.

At the end of the meeting, the sides signed a memorandum of understanding.

Director General of the Baku International Sea Trade Port Taleh Ziyadov, Chairman of the "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company" CJSC Rauf Valiyev attended the event.