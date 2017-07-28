Azerbaijan to launch direct flights to Japan

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Negotiations between the civil aviation administrations of Azerbaijan and Japan have been held, Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani State Civil Aviation Administration.

According to the information, during the talks, the sides mulled the issue of launching regular flights between Azerbaijan and Japan. The delegations reached an agreement on gaining the right to sign accords on the joint usage of codes and carrying out direct passenger and cargo flights.

Representatives of Azerbaijani and Japanese airways also joined the meeting held in a friendly atmosphere.