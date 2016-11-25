Azerbaijan will grant a loan for railway construction in Iran

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Currently, we hold talks with Iranian counterparts on Rasht-Astara. Azerbaijan will grant a loan for construction of Astara-Rasht railway."

Report informs, Chairman of 'Azerbaijan Railways' CJSC, Javid Gurbanov said addressing a business forum "Strategic Partnership 1520: The Caucasus region connecting four corners of the world" in Baku.

"Russia also intends to participate in the project. However, we will discuss it," J.Gurbanov said.

The head of 'Azerbaijan Railways' CJSC said that the main purpose of the forum is to study mutual investment opportunities. Bilateral protocol and memorandum will be signed in the event.