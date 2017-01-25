 Top
    Azerbaijan to change terms of lease of forest lands

    The relevant draft law provides for increase in the period from 10 to 49 years

    Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will increase the maximum deadline in the lease of lands in forest fund of the country.

    Report informs, proposals made to make amendments to the Forest Code of Azerbaijan.

    Notably, according to the current legislation, forest lands can be leased for a period of one to ten years. The corresponding bill would increase this period to 49 years.

    Chairman of Agrarian Policy Committee of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Eldar Ibrahimov said. He added that 49 years will be the maximum period. 

    The draft to amend the Forest Code was approved after discussion at today's meeting in Parliament and included in the agenda of the spring session.

