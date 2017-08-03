 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan to purchase electric locomotives from Kazakhstan

    Two countries intend to strengthen trade relations

    Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will acquire new electric locomotives from Kazakhstan this year.

    Report informs citing the Kazakh media.

    According to information, Rufat Mammadov, Head of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), said Azerbaijan is preparing for the next export mission to Kazakhstan: "We intend to supply not only agricultural and food products to Kazakhstan, but also industrial products. We have also invited Kazakh producers, distributors and companies to Azerbaijan. Several companies have already found a partner and signed contracts. Mutual visits will be organized regularly". 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi