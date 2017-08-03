Azerbaijan to purchase electric locomotives from Kazakhstan

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will acquire new electric locomotives from Kazakhstan this year.

Report informs citing the Kazakh media.

According to information, Rufat Mammadov, Head of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), said Azerbaijan is preparing for the next export mission to Kazakhstan: "We intend to supply not only agricultural and food products to Kazakhstan, but also industrial products. We have also invited Kazakh producers, distributors and companies to Azerbaijan. Several companies have already found a partner and signed contracts. Mutual visits will be organized regularly".