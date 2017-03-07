Azerbaijan State Maritime Administration extends tender period

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Maritime Safety Center under the Azerbaijan State Maritime Administration has extended tender offer period, announced on January 12, 2017.

Report informs citing periodical press, receipt of documents in the tender procedure for procurement of maritime buoys in the mentioned period, published in “Xalq qəzeti” extended till March 28 at 18:00, deadline for bids till April 4 at 18:00, opening of envelopes till April 5 at 11:00.

It is recommended to contact (+994 12) 564 34 60 for tender issues.