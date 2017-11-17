Azerbaijan starts comissioning of another cargo ship in foreign waters

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company" CJSC has started comissioning of "Gafur Mammadov" dry cargo ship in foreign waters. Thus, total number of the CJSC's vessels floating outside the Caspian Sea reached 12, which 11 are dry cargo vessels, one tanker.

Report informs citing the company, "Gafur Mammadov" ship sailed to the Taganrog port in the Russian Federation for loading operation this morning and the loaded ship will leave for Izmir port, Turkey.

Control over the operation of the dry cargo ship to sail in the Azov, Black Sea and Mediterranean Sea basins, as well as maintenance will be carried out by the "Caspdry" of "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company" CJSC in Turkey.

"Gafur Mammadov" ship with deadweight of 5.500 tons, length 108.3 meters, width 16.5 meters, ship launching of 4.79 meters will further strengthen the stand of the CJSC in the dry cargo transportation market abroad", the statement said.

Notably, the CJSC's activity in foreign waters was restored in 2014 after a long break, with the purchase of "Uzeyir Hajibeyli" and "Natavan" ships.