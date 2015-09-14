Azerbaijan speaks about development of transport corridors

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ The report of UN Secretary General on the “Role of transport and transit corridors in ensuring international cooperation for sustainable development” was published. Report informs citing thepress service of the United Nations, the report reflects the views of Member States and relevant regional and international organizations and bodies of the United Nations. Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia and Turkmenistan are among the countries that submitted information.

Report of the Secretary-General on the role of transport and transit corridors has been prepared in compliance with the resolution 69/213 of the General Assembly, which was initiated by Turkmenistan.

Azerbaijan provided information on infrastructure projects of international importance, such as the new railway Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, which provides a direct rail connection between Europe and Asia via the Caucasus. On December 26, 2014 they launched the first test train, heading to the border with Turkey through Georgia. A tunnel was build on the border of Turkey and Georgia. On September 2014 in order to ensure the widespread use of multimodal transport and to promote transport capacity in the Caspian region, a new complex of Baku International Sea Trade Port was built. In addition, reconstruction of international highways is being continued. Currently repair and reconstruction of roads on the border with Russia, Georgia and Iran are performed.