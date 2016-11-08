Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan’s Silk Way Group set up new cargo airlines called Silk Way East Airlines.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, new company will be headed by the President of Silk Way Holdings, Sanan Akhundov.

According to the information, with oil and gas revenues down, Silk Way looking to diversify from the sector, plus the steadily growing AirBridgeCargo which flies Moscow-Karaganda (Kazakhstan)-Hong Kong, it could be a tough start for the new carrier.

Notably, "Silk Road Group" is also a founder of "Silk Way West Airlines". The company received certificate of exploitation in 2012. There are three "Boeing 747-400F" and two "Boeing 767300F" aircrafts in aircraft fleet.

Last year, the "Silk Way West Airlines' operated regular flights to Afghanistan and Iraq. The company are collaborating on the implementation of complex orders on a daily basis with government and non-governmental organizations.