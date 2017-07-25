 Top
    Azerbaijan launches repair of more 9.3 km railway

    Major overhaul will last for a week

    Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ Major overhaul of 9.3 km of railway in Mughan-Garasu area has been started in Baku-Boyuk Kesik direction.

    Report informs citing the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, capital repair works are carried out by "Specialized Railway Company" LLC No. 5. The repair will last for a week.

    Notably, in order to implement the 2nd stage of the "Azerbaijan Railway Reconstruction Project", on April 14, 2015, "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC and "Moravia Steel" of the Czech Republic have signed an additional agreement to the export contract on "Material and technical supply and overhaul of the 600 km railway line of the Baku-Boyuk Kesik area of railways of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

    The implementation of the new project was launched in late October 2015 and 305 km of railways were repaired.

