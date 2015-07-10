"Azerbaijan Railways" to work in enhanced regime

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Department of Passengers Transport Company "Azerbaijan Railways" on the eve of Ramadan will operate in enhanced working regime.

Report was told by the head of the press secretariat of "Azerbaijan Railways" JSC, Nadir Azmammadov, the staff of the Department carries out serious work to improve the service culture in passenger trains: "Due to the increase in the density of passengers during the holidays to passenger trains operating in the country, every day will be connected 10-15 and sometimes 20 additional carriages."