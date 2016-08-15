 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan Railways to increase online presale ticket period

    Passengers can buy tickets up to 30 days before departure

    Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC signed a contract with ASAN Service, according to which in the future sale of tickets at the stations will be carried out by using this service.

    Report informs, Chairman of “Azerbaijan Railways” CJSC Javid Gurbanov, said on the radio of ASAN QəbuldASAN.

    According to him, it is also planned to introduce a new service ASAN Qatar (ASAN service offering services on trains).

    Head of structure also noted the possibility of extending the term of pre-sale tickets online:

    "At present, tickets can be purchased online up to 10 days before departure. I am a supporter of eliminating this limitation.However, this requires time. In the near future ticket sales will be open for 30 days. "

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi