Azerbaijan Railways purchased new diesel locomotives

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Taking into consideration expiry of exploitation period of locomotives in the balance of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, contract was signed with Kazakhstan's 'Locomotive kurastyryzauty' JSC for purchase of 10 newly produced TE33A Evalution type diesel locomotives considered for cargo transportation, in the framework of inventory park renewing.

Report informs referring to the Press Secretary of the company, in addition to modernity, TE33A Evalution type diesel locomotives, brought into Azerbaijan under the contract, provided with asynchronous traction motor operating with 6 axles, 2 cabins, alternating current, economically advantageous for diesel consumption. Weight is 138 tons, power (4 400 horsepower) 3 356 kW.

Modern safety equipments installed in the purchased both locomotives, all conditions established for work of locomotive brigades, provided with air conditioning, cooler and microwave heaters.