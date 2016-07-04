"Azerbaijan Railways" moves to emergency mode

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Department of Passenger Transportation of "Azerbaijani Railways" CJSC during the holiday of Ramadan will work in emergency mode.

Report was informed by spokesperson of "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC, Nadir Azmammadov.

According to him, due to the increased density of passengers during the holidays the passenger trains running in the country, will add 10-15 and sometimes 20 additional cars daily.

Notably, sale of tickets for passenger cars is helding for 10 days, and tickets for additional cars - on the day of their adding.