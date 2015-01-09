​Azerbaijan purchases new Boeing freighter airplanes

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ American corporation Boeing and and Azerbaijan-based airline Silk Way West announced that the two companies are finalizing terms and working toward a purchase agreement for three 747-8 Freighter airplanes.

Report informs citing the foreign media, when finalized, the contract will be valued at more than $1.1 billion at current list prices.

Silk Way West is an enterprise of the Silk Way Group, which includes 23 companies working in the aviation industry and related services. The airline currently operates seven Boeing airplanes, including two 767-300 Freighters, three 747-400 Freighters and two 747-8 Freighters.