Azerbaijan purchases 6 new ships

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ "The task of transforming "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company" in the modern, meeting international standards company stipulate the process of fleet renewal and increase of the number of vessels operating in the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Basin. Report was told in the of CJSC "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company".

The company has decided to purchase 6 bulk carriers for use them in international waters. Three ships will be handed over byshipping company on April 11, other three carriers will be delivered to the end of the month.

Notably, Russian-made ships have a deadweight of 5500 tons and similar purchased in 2014 currently operating vessels "Natavan" and "Uzeir Hajibeyli" in the Black Sea. New vessels are formed again.