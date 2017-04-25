Azerbaijan prepares special proposals on solving traffic jams in Baku

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Special proposals prepared for regulating traffic in Tbilisi Avenue which is one of the most congested roads of capital.

Report informs, Baku Transport Agency spokesman Mais Agayev said. "The proposals have been developed to optimize traffic. Yol-1 point concerns Tbilisi Avenue. So, there are 5 intersections, causing traffic jams. Parking area in front of "Chirag Plaza", parking and pedestrian crossings when turning from Hasan Aliyev Street to Tbilisi Avenue, as well as direct access to the main road from filling station. The proposals are about solution to these problems”, M. Agayev said.

M. Agayev added that measures to optimize traffic will be carried out initially in 11 areas of the capital.